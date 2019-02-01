Rockets' Chris Paul: Available to play Friday
Paul (back) will play Friday against Denver, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Paul, who was a surprising add to the injury report for Friday's matchup and was officially listed as questionable, will, in fact, play against the Nuggets. It was reported earlier that Paul could see his workload increased Friday but that remains unknown at the time since Paul is apparently still dealing with lower back soreness.
