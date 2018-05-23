Paul collected 27 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes during Houston's 95-92 win over the Warriors in Game 4 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Tuesday.

Paul continues to battle through foot soreness, making Tuesday's effort all the more admirable. The multi-time All-Star checked in second only to James Harden in scoring on the Rockets for the night on his way to his best point total since a decisive Game 5 of the semifinal round against the Jazz. Paul also enjoyed his best shooting night overall -- including from distance -- since that contest, a caliber of effort he'll look to replicate in Thursday's pivotal Game 5 back on his home floor.