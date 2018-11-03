Rockets' Chris Paul: Busts out with 32 in win over Nets
Paul scored 32 points (13-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Nets.
With James Harden (hamstring) sidelined once again, Paul took matters into his own hands and led the Rockets to just their second win of the season. The veteran point guard has already missed two of Houston's seven games, not an encouraging start for a player who hasn't played in more than 61 contests since 2015-16, but when he's healthy Paul is still capable of producing elite fantasy numbers.
