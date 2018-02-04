Paul (groin) will start at point guard Saturday against the Cavaliers, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.

As expected, Paul is good to go for Saturday's tilt after being listed as probable earlier in the day. The 32-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 32.1 minutes per game this season.