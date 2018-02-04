Rockets' Chris Paul: Cleared to play Saturday
Paul (groin) will start at point guard Saturday against the Cavaliers, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.
As expected, Paul is good to go for Saturday's tilt after being listed as probable earlier in the day. The 32-year-old is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 32.1 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Probable to play vs. Cavs•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Plays 31 minutes in return•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play without restriction Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Plans on playing Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.