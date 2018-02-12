Rockets' Chris Paul: Closes in on triple-double
Paul finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 victory over Dallas.
Paul turned things around after a sub-par performance in his previous outing. He took control of the offense here and he and James Harden have somehow increased each others value across the course of the season. He will get a night off before a back-to-back set against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Underwhelming in victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Provide's well-rounded performance•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Tallies 25 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Probable to play vs. Cavs•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...