Paul finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 104-97 victory over Dallas.

Paul turned things around after a sub-par performance in his previous outing. He took control of the offense here and he and James Harden have somehow increased each others value across the course of the season. He will get a night off before a back-to-back set against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.