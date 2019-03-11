Rockets' Chris Paul: Cold streak continues

Paul totaled nine points (2-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Mavericks on Sunday.

Paul finished Sunday's game with his third straight single-digit scoring effort while continuing to shoot poorly from the floor. Paul is averaging six points on 5-29 shooting in his last three games, though his nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in those games have kept his fantasy value afloat.