Rockets' Chris Paul: Collects double-double Friday
Paul scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 120-102 win against Minnesota.
Aside from going 0-for-5 from the three point range, Paul had a solid statistical night beyond his point total. The guard collected his eleventh double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. In addition, Paul was two assists shy of his second triple-double of the year. While he did not shoot well from the outside, he did fill out the rest of his stat sheet well enough against Minnesota.
