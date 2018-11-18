Paul recorded 24 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 win over the Kings.

Paul converted a whopping 75 percent of his shots from long range on Saturday and came one assist shy of recording a double-double. The only blemishes on his stat line were his season-high eight turnovers. He's now scored 20 points or more in two of his last four games, and it appears the Rockets are finally rounding into form due in large part to Paul and James Harden's improved play.