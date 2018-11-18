Rockets' Chris Paul: Collects team-high nine assists in win
Paul recorded 24 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Saturday's 132-112 win over the Kings.
Paul converted a whopping 75 percent of his shots from long range on Saturday and came one assist shy of recording a double-double. The only blemishes on his stat line were his season-high eight turnovers. He's now scored 20 points or more in two of his last four games, and it appears the Rockets are finally rounding into form due in large part to Paul and James Harden's improved play.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Reels in 21 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 26 points in Sunday's win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Shooting struggles continue Saturday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Downplays elbow issue•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Snags six steals•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Drops 13 dimes in win over Pacers•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.