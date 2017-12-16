Paul recorded 28 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3 Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, seven steals and one blocked shot in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-109 win over the Spurs.

It's easy to spell out Paul's impact on the Rockets - they're unbeaten when he plays. Pundits have said that Houston hadn't played anyone yet during this 14-game win streak and that the Spurs would be a true test. It appears Houston has passed with flying colors. Paul's DFS price should shoot up significantly now that he's consistently outperforming James Harden, and if you waited on Paul in seasonal formats you're one happy camper. Paul has quickly vaulted up to one of the top five performers in the league and is a must-start in every format.