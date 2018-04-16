Paul registered 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Houston's 104-101 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Paul served as the third wheel on offense during Game 1, as both James Harden and Clint Capela easily outpaced him on the scoreboard. He was also rather quiet as a facilitator, an uncharacteristic development given his typical production in that department. Despite some shooting struggles, Paul was able to put together a solid final line, and he'll look to up his contributions across the stat sheet in Game 2 on Wednesday.