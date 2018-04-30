Rockets' Chris Paul: Contributes 17 points in Game 1 win
Paul posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and four steals across 32 minutes during Houston's 110-96 win over the Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series.
Paul was once again sharp with his shot, an encouraging trend he's exhibited throughout the postseason. The veteran All-Star has now shot at least 50.0 percent in four of his last five postseason games, and his 17-point haul Sunday represented a nice bounce back from his playoff-low 12 points in Game 5 of the first round against the Timberwolves. Given his pivotal role in the Rockets' attack, Paul continues to shape up as a solid cash or GPP play in DFS postseason contests.
