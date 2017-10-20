Rockets' Chris Paul: Could be sidelined a month
Paul (knee), despite being listed as day-to-day, might be in danger of missing a month of games, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.
This certainly isn't the start Paul or the Rockets wanted to their season. It's important to keep in mind that the team is still listing him as day-to-day, but fantasy owners should not be surprised if he misses games into mid-November. While he was absent Wednesday against the Kings, Eric Gordon was the main beneficiary, seeing 35 minutes and posting 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. Demetrius Jackson also got 10 minutes of run, but probably won't be fantasy relevant. James Harden will probably make for a safer DFS play while Paul is out as well.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....