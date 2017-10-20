Rockets' Chris Paul: Could be sidelined a month

Paul (knee), despite being listed as day-to-day, might be in danger of missing a month of games, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

This certainly isn't the start Paul or the Rockets wanted to their season. It's important to keep in mind that the team is still listing him as day-to-day, but fantasy owners should not be surprised if he misses games into mid-November. While he was absent Wednesday against the Kings, Eric Gordon was the main beneficiary, seeing 35 minutes and posting 25 points, four rebounds and three assists. Demetrius Jackson also got 10 minutes of run, but probably won't be fantasy relevant. James Harden will probably make for a safer DFS play while Paul is out as well.