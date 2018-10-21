Rockets' Chris Paul: Could face discipline following altercation
Paul could face discipline from the league after Saturday night's altercation with Rajon Rondo.
Paul and Rondo got into a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical late in Saturday's game, with both players -- as well as Brandon Ingram -- exchanging punches. The NBA is yet to announce any punishment, but Paul, Rondo and Ingram could all face suspensions. Paul finished the game with 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes.
