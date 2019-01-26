Rockets' Chris Paul: Could sit back-to-backs

Paul (hamstring), who is on track to play Sunday against the Magic, might rest on back-to-backs, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

The veteran is expected to play Sunday after a 17-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. However, it seems coach Mike D'Antoni would prefer to keep Paul as healthy as possible leading up to the playoffs, which could prompt the point guard sitting on back-to-backs. Paul is in the midst of a down season, averaging the fewest points per game (15.6) and lowest field-goal percentage (41.5) of his career.