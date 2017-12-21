Rockets' Chris Paul: Dealing with adductor strain, uncertain for Friday
Coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul was dealing with a left adductor strain following Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul suffered the injury just 51 seconds into the fourth quarter Wednesday and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the contest. D'Antoni was noncommittal when asked about Paul's status for the team's upcoming game against the Clippers on Friday, stating "he could miss Friday, or not. I don't know," according to Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's tilt, while his status should clear up as the game draws closer.
