Paul totaled eight points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes during a 116-98 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Paul shot poorly for the third consecutive game but nearly triple-doubled in the blowout win. He is shooting a terrible 14-of-44 from the field over the last three games since his return from injury, but that should improve soon. With James Harden (hamstring) out of the lineup, Paul will have the opportunity to post huge numbers each game.