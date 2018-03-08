Paul scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 11 assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Bucks.

The double-double was his 12th in 46 games. Paul has traded some assists for three-pointers this season, but otherwise his fantasy production has been unaffected by his move to Houston. With the Rockets gunning for the best record in the NBA, expect the 32-year-old point guard to continue posting strong numbers.