Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-double in Wednesday's win
Paul scored 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 11 assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Bucks.
The double-double was his 12th in 46 games. Paul has traded some assists for three-pointers this season, but otherwise his fantasy production has been unaffected by his move to Houston. With the Rockets gunning for the best record in the NBA, expect the 32-year-old point guard to continue posting strong numbers.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores team-high 25 points Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores 15 points in 35 minutes•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Rough shooting night Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Records three steals in victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Closes in on triple-double•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...