Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-double in win over Celtics

Paul scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over the Celtics.

Only three Rockets scored in double digits on the afternoon, but when the other two (James Harden and Eric Gordon) are combining for 74 points, the rest of the roster can focus on other things. Paul only has 13 double-doubles through 40 games on the season, but seven of them have come in the last 10 contests -- a stretch during which he's averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.7 steals. If he can stay healthy, look for him to continue posting strong numbers over the final month.