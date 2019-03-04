Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-double in win over Celtics
Paul scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 12 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over the Celtics.
Only three Rockets scored in double digits on the afternoon, but when the other two (James Harden and Eric Gordon) are combining for 74 points, the rest of the roster can focus on other things. Paul only has 13 double-doubles through 40 games on the season, but seven of them have come in the last 10 contests -- a stretch during which he's averaging 17.8 points, 9.9 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.7 steals. If he can stay healthy, look for him to continue posting strong numbers over the final month.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Prolific production sans Harden•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Almost triple-doubles Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Posts third straight double-double•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in unlikely defeat•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: First double-double since return•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...