Paul provided 13 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Houston's 126-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

Paul missed his first six attempts of the game before being awarded his first basket on a goaltending call against Andre Iguodala with just 2:39 remaining in the first half. It was a harbinger of the difficult night the All-Star point guard would have from the field overall, one that led to his worst shooting percentage (31.3) of the postseason thus far. Paul has been especially ineffective from distance, draining less than 30.0 percent of his 6.7 three-point attempts per game over the first three installments of the series against the Warriors, following a semifinal round versus the Jazz when he posted a sub-20-percent success rate from behind the arc twice. The 13-year veteran will look to turn matters around in Tuesday's crucial Game 4.