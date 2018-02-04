Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in blowout win
Paul (groin) provided 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 120-88 win over the Cavaliers.
The star point guard's scoring and assist totals both paced the Rockets on a night when they became the latest quality team to wallop the defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers. Paul has formed a formidable backcourt tandem with James Harden when he's been able to stay on the court, and factoring in Saturday's production, he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in five of the last eight contests. The multi-time All-Star's above-average production in the rebounds, assists and steals helps keep his stock at elite levels across all formats, with health concerns serving as the one main potential obstacle to his success.
