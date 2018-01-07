Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in defeat
Paul posted 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.
The All-Star point guard's shot attempts went back down to an amount more reminiscent of when he shares the floor with James Harden (hamstring), but he still managed his second double-double over the last four games. Paul has continued feeding teammates with great success as well, as Saturday marked his third contest in the last four with double-digit dimes. While his overall scoring may see some fluctuations, Paul's expanded responsibilities while Harden remains sidelined -- along with his ability to provide above-average production in rebounds, assists and steals under normal circumstances -- have his fantasy stock peaking at the moment.
