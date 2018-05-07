Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in Game 4 victory Sunday
Paul produced 27 points (12-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over the Jazz.
Paul led the way for the Rockets, scoring a team-high 27 points while chipping in with 12 rebounds to go with a full line. The nature of the scoreline demonstrates the depth the Rockets possess now in comparison to this time last season and puts them in good stead as they head for what looks like a showdown with the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Paul and his teammates will look to end things on Tuesday in Game Five as the series moves back to Houston.
