Paul had 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 119-106 loss to Golden State.

Paul rebounded his way to a double-double Monday but was unable to help the Rockets secure a victory on their home court. While the double-double was nice, the three assists is a worrying sign and an indication that the Rockets were forced to run a lot of isolation plays with their shots not falling. The Warriors tend to be able to force teams out of their comfort zone and the Rockets are going to have to find a way to turn things around on Wednesday if they want to keep the series interesting.