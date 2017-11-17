Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in return to action

Paul (knee) tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in just 20 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over Phoenix.

Paul returned to action, sliding into the starting lineup in the process. After missing 14 games with a knee complaint, his comeback could not have gone any better. The fact that he was against the Suns, probably takes some of the shine off the performance, but owners have got to be thrilled. He was on a minutes restriction heading into the game, and played right on his allocated 20 minutes. It is going to take some time for Paul to work out his new position next to James Harden, but owners should still deploy him with confidence.