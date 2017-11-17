Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in return to action
Paul (knee) tallied 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in just 20 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over Phoenix.
Paul returned to action, sliding into the starting lineup in the process. After missing 14 games with a knee complaint, his comeback could not have gone any better. The fact that he was against the Suns, probably takes some of the shine off the performance, but owners have got to be thrilled. He was on a minutes restriction heading into the game, and played right on his allocated 20 minutes. It is going to take some time for Paul to work out his new position next to James Harden, but owners should still deploy him with confidence.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Expected to play 20 minutes Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Hopes to return Thursday vs. Phoenix•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Shooting at Saturday's practice•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Hoping to return in two weeks•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Listed as out for Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...