Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in second outing with team
Paul recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and three steals during a 144-82 win over the Shanghai Sharks on Thursday.
Paul scored 11 points for the second consecutive preseason outing with his new team and increased his assist total as he picked up a double-double and led the team in dimes. Of the 14 field goals that Paul has attempted so far in the preseason, 13 of those have been three-pointers. That will be an interesting trend to monitor through the rest of the preseason.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Hands out seven assists in 24 minutes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Dealt to Rockets•
-
Chris Paul: Officially becomes free agent•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Intends to opt out of contract•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Forces Game 7 with 29 points, eight dimes•
-
Clippers' Chris Paul: Provides 28 points, nine dimes in Game 5•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...