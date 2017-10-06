Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in second outing with team

Paul recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and three steals during a 144-82 win over the Shanghai Sharks on Thursday.

Paul scored 11 points for the second consecutive preseason outing with his new team and increased his assist total as he picked up a double-double and led the team in dimes. Of the 14 field goals that Paul has attempted so far in the preseason, 13 of those have been three-pointers. That will be an interesting trend to monitor through the rest of the preseason.