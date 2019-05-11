Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in tough home loss

Paul ended with 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and six assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to the Warriors.

Paul had his best game of the playoffs but it was to no avail as the Rockets were bundled out of the playoffs in six games. The Rockets blew a golden opportunity to force a Game 7 despite the best efforts of Paul. It will certainly be viewed as another lost season for the Rockets and with Paul still owed a lot of money over the next few seasons, one has to wonder where their mindset will be heading into the 2019-20 campaign. Paul is not getting any younger and was once again impacted by a number of issues across the season. The Rockets could indeed look at trying to trade a number of players, however, Paul is unlikely to be one of those given his unfavorable contract.