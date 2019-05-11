Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in tough home loss
Paul ended with 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and six assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to the Warriors.
Paul had his best game of the playoffs but it was to no avail as the Rockets were bundled out of the playoffs in six games. The Rockets blew a golden opportunity to force a Game 7 despite the best efforts of Paul. It will certainly be viewed as another lost season for the Rockets and with Paul still owed a lot of money over the next few seasons, one has to wonder where their mindset will be heading into the 2019-20 campaign. Paul is not getting any younger and was once again impacted by a number of issues across the season. The Rockets could indeed look at trying to trade a number of players, however, Paul is unlikely to be one of those given his unfavorable contract.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Ejected late in Game 1 loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid outing in Game 5 victory•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Fills up stat sheet in Game 4 loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid complementary contributions•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Strong scoring night in loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Ekes out double-double•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...