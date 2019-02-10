Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in unlikely defeat
Paul furnished 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the Rockets' 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.
The 14-year veteran fell just short of his first triple-double since Dec. 11 while generating his fifth double-digit scoring effort in as many games since returning from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. Paul was typically sharp in the defensive end Saturday, notching multiple steals for the third consecutive contest to give him a total of nine over that period. The 33-year-old appears to be back to his usual levels of production now that he's returned to full health, but his usage will naturally continue to pale to that of backcourt mate James Harden on the majority of nights.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: First double-double since return•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Swipes five steals in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Removed from injury report•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Resting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Solid line in Friday's loss•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play Friday, likely out Saturday•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...