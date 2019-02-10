Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in unlikely defeat

Paul furnished 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes in the Rockets' 117-112 loss to the Thunder on Saturday.

The 14-year veteran fell just short of his first triple-double since Dec. 11 while generating his fifth double-digit scoring effort in as many games since returning from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. Paul was typically sharp in the defensive end Saturday, notching multiple steals for the third consecutive contest to give him a total of nine over that period. The 33-year-old appears to be back to his usual levels of production now that he's returned to full health, but his usage will naturally continue to pale to that of backcourt mate James Harden on the majority of nights.