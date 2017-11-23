Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in victory

Paul finished with 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 victory over Denver.

Paul had his best game in a Rockets jersey, collecting season-high totals in points, assists, and steals. He has his shot going tonight, albeit against a lackluster Dever defense. He played right on his minutes restriction of 28 minutes, and this is a great sign for owners given the nature of the scoreline. He should be locked in for 30 minutes plus moving forward, and should now be deployed in all formats.