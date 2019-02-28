Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in win
Pauls recorded 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes Wednesday against the Hornets.
Paul tallied his ninth double-double of the season, and fourth in his past eight games. While he's clearly the secondary option behind James Harden, Paul's play has improved of late. In his past five outings, Paul's averaging 19.8 points, 10.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 threes, all of which are marked improvements over his season long averages.
