Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles with 28 points in win
Paul collected 28 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes during Sunday's 148-142 win over the Lakers.
It was all up to Paul to close the deal after James Harden (hamstring) left the game, and he helped spur a Rockets team that has scored 140-plus points this week to a victory. With Paul's return to the lineup, the see-saw guessing of which elite player will generate the most production will continue, but if Harden's injury is serious, Paul will be the unquestioned top playmaker on the team.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Totals just eight points in return•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will play 25 minutes Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Questionable vs. Wizards•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Out Thursday, uncertain for Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Listed as out Thursday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Officially out vs. Thunder•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...