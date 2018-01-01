Paul collected 28 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 42 minutes during Sunday's 148-142 win over the Lakers.

It was all up to Paul to close the deal after James Harden (hamstring) left the game, and he helped spur a Rockets team that has scored 140-plus points this week to a victory. With Paul's return to the lineup, the see-saw guessing of which elite player will generate the most production will continue, but if Harden's injury is serious, Paul will be the unquestioned top playmaker on the team.

