Rockets' Chris Paul: Doubtful for Saturday
Paul (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Paul was sidelined Thursday while nursing a sore hamstring, and it looks like the Rockets will remain cautious with the point guard despite the fact that there isn't much concern surrounding his health. At this time, the main goal for the team looks to be to ensure that they have a 100 percent healthy roster heading into postseason play. In Paul's likely absence, look for Eric Gordon to once again start at shooting guard Saturday.
