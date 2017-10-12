Rockets' Chris Paul: Doubtful Friday with bruised knee
Paul is doubtful to play during Friday's preseason game against the Spurs due to a bruised left knee, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
There's no indication the injury is serious. The team is probably opting on the side of caution with less than a week to go before the regular season tips off. It would be ideal to get him more run with his new team to help curb the adjustment period, but Paul's long-term health obviously takes priority.
