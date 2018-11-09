Paul has been playing through a right elbow injury this season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Paul has no plans to sit out and downplayed the injury's effects on his game when questioned about it after Thursday's loss to the Thunder. The 33-year-old can downplay the significance of the injury all he wants, but the fact of the matter is that he's currently shooting a career-worst 39.3 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the line through eight games this season, leaving reason to believe it's more significant than he's leading on.