Rockets' Chris Paul: Drains pair of key free throws in win
Paul managed 22 points (6-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Paul served as an ideal complement alongside prolific backcourt mate James Harden on the night, and the pair ultimately combined for 41 attempts and 64 points. Paul's two final points were probably his most important, as he drained a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds remaining that essentially sealed the victory for the Rockets. He's seen an uptick in efficiency from distance recently, as he's now drained at least 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts in four of the last six games. The 13-year-veteran continues to supplement offensive contributions with strong work in the rebounds and assists categories in particular, as well as elite accuracy from the free-throw line (93.3 percent success rate across 10 March contests).
