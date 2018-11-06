Paul scored nine points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 98-94 win over the Pacers.

While the veteran point guard couldn't find his range once again, Paul compensated by posting a season high in assists, the third time in seven games he's hit for double digits in that category. At some point he'll shake out of his shooting funk -- his field-goal (39.6) and free-throw (76.7) percentages would both be career lows, and his 29.5 percent shooting from three-point range would be his worst performance since he was a 20-year-old rookie with the Hornets -- but Paul's finding a way to maintain his fantasy value while he works through it.