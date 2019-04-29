Rockets' Chris Paul: Ejected late in Game 1 loss
Paul tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors.
Paul was ejected in the final stages of Game 1 after picking up his second technical foul of the game. He had a running battle with the officials over what he viewed as a number of missed calls. It was certainly a theme for the Rockets as James Harden reiterated those feelings in his post-game press conference. It appears as though it is going to be another tightly fought series with the refereeing under close scrutiny from both sides.
