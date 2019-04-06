Rockets' Chris Paul: Ekes out double-double
Paul scored 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-96 win over the Knicks.
The Rockets' starters got rested in the fourth quarter, but Paul was still able to record his 18th double-double of the season, albeit barely. The veteran point guard has been alternating big scoring nights with less impressive efforts lately -- he's scored 18 or more points in four of his last eight games, and 11 points or less in the other four -- but even with James Harden running the show, the team may need more consistency from Paul to make a deep playoff run.
