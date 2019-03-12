Rockets' Chris Paul: Ekes out double-double

Paul scored 10 points (3-8 3Pt, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in 29 minutes during Monday's 118-106 win over the Hornets.

It wasn't a particularly productive night for the veteran point guard, but Paul still delivered his 14th double-double of the season, eight of which have come in the last 14 games. He's now averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.6 steals over that stretch.