Rockets' Chris Paul: Eligible to return Friday
Paul is eligible to return from his two-game suspension Friday against the Clippers.
Paul served his two-game ban Sunday against the Clippers and Wednesday against the Jazz, and he'll be available to return to the starting lineup Friday for a game in which the Rockets may not have James Harden (hamstring). As a result, expect Paul to see a slightly elevated minutes load while handling most of the playmaking responsibilities.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Gets two-game suspension•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Could face discipline following altercation•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Plays 30 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Excels in exhibition opener•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Staying in Houston on max deal•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Recovering from Grade 2 strain•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times