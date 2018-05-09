Rockets' Chris Paul: En Fuego in Game Five victory
Paul had 41 points (13-22 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-102 victory over the Jazz.
Paul was unstoppable Tuesday, almost single-handedly leading the Rockets to a series-clinching victory in Game 5 against the Jazz. That makes back-to-back strong performances for Paul who appears to be rounding into some excellent form at the right end of the season. The Rockets will now face the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, a matchup that fans had been somewhat expecting for the majority of the season. Paul will need to continue his dominant play if the Rockets are to knock off the perennial Western Conference Champions.
