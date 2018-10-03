Rockets' Chris Paul: Excels in exhibition opener
Paul recorded 22 points (6-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, five steals and three rebounds across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 preseason win over the Grizzlies.
Paul was locked in Tuesday, committing just two turnovers as part of his impressive numbers. He averaged 18.6 points, 7.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals last season. The problem for Paul lately hasn't been his statistics, but his health. He's appeared in fewer than 62 games in each of the past two seasons.
