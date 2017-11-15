Rockets' Chris Paul: Expected to play 20 minutes Thursday
Paul (knee) is expected to start and play about 20 minutes during Thursday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paul has not played since the team's season opener back on Oct. 17 due to a knee bruise. He's been increasing his workouts over the past week and has been given the green light to see game action Thursday. He'll start, though will be limited to about 20 minutes as the team looks to ease him back into the swing of things. As a result of Paul's return, James Harden and Eric Gordon could take slight hits to their current roles.
