Coach Mike D'Antoni said Sunday that he expected Paul (hamstring) to play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Paul has missed the last three contests while nursing a sore hamstring, but it looks like the extended time off did the trick for the All-Star point guard. With Paul's return on the horizon, Eric Gordon, who is averaging 21.0 points per game in his last three, will return to his role off the bench.