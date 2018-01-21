Rockets' Chris Paul: Fills up stat line with 33 points on Saturday
Paul recorded 33 points (10-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 win over the Warriors.
Paul recorded his eighth double-double of the season in a masterful performance. In what could probably be a preview of the Western Conference finals, Paul and the rockets took the early lead in the first quarter and never looked back. He's shooting 47.9 percent from the floor over his past five games, and is heating up from long range, with 39.1 percent success rate from beyond the arc. James Harden's minutes restriction will likely be lifted for the Rockets' next contest against the Heat, but Paul will continue to put up elite numbers.
More News
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Will not face suspension•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores team-high 19 points Monday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores team-high 25 points Friday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Scores game-high 37 points Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Rockets' Chris Paul: Dishes 13 assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...