Paul recorded 33 points (10-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 win over the Warriors.

Paul recorded his eighth double-double of the season in a masterful performance. In what could probably be a preview of the Western Conference finals, Paul and the rockets took the early lead in the first quarter and never looked back. He's shooting 47.9 percent from the floor over his past five games, and is heating up from long range, with 39.1 percent success rate from beyond the arc. James Harden's minutes restriction will likely be lifted for the Rockets' next contest against the Heat, but Paul will continue to put up elite numbers.