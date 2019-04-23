Rockets' Chris Paul: Fills up stat sheet in Game 4 loss

Paul totaled 23 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 107-91 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of the series.

Paul did a bit of everything Monday, contributing across the board including an impressive five steals. It was not enough as the Rockets fell by 16-points, suffering their first loss of the playoffs thus far. Paul appears fully healthy and that is certainly the most important thing for the Rockets who will look to wrap things up on Wednesday when the series heads back to Houston.