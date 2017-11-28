Rockets' Chris Paul: Finished with season-high 14 assists

Paul collected 14 assists while adding just four points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 117-103 victory over Brooklyn.

Paul had an off night from the floor, but made up for it by recording a season-high in assists while also chipping in another two steals. He has recorded double-digit assists in all but one game since his return, as well as multiple steals. He is still getting used to playing the Houston offense, and his scoring will fluctuate because of this. He should only get better from here, and owners should be very happy if they were able to ride out his early-season injury.