Rockets' Chris Paul: First double-double since return
Paul put up 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 127-101 win over the Kings.
Paul finished with his first double-double in any of his five appearances since returning Jan. 27 from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for a little over a month. The fact that Paul reached the 30-minute mark in a game in which the Rockets held a commanding 31-point lead after two quarters suggests that he won't be in store for any harsh playing-time restrictions moving forward.
