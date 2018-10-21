Paul was suspended for two games following Saturday night's altercation in Los Angeles, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Paul got the lightest suspension of the three handed punishment, with Brandon Ingram getting four games and Rajon Rondo getting three. With that, Paul will not play in Sunday night's game against the Clippers and Wednesday's matchup with the Jazz, and either Eric Gordon or Michael Carter-Williams will likely be put into the starting lineup in his absence. Paul will be eligible to return for Friday's rematch with the Clippers