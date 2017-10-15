Rockets' Chris Paul: Good to go for season opener

Paul (knee) returned to practice Sunday and has been cleared for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paul was held out of Friday's preseason finale with a bruised knee, but it was never considered a serious issue and his availability for Sunday's practice indicates he's made a full recovery. He's not listed on the injury report for Tuesday, so look for him to jump back in as the team's starting point guard and see a full workload. Plenty of questions continue to linger regarding Paul's ability to co-exist with superstar James Harden, though he's still largely considered a top-5 point guard in most formats.