Rockets' Chris Paul: Hampered by knee soreness in opener
Paul posted four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3 Pt), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 122-121 win over the Warriors.
Paul's assist and rebound totals turned a subpar outing into a respectable night fantasy-wise. Paul was clearly exhibiting some issues with the knee injury that kept him limited in the preseason. Coach Mike D'Antoni eventually benched him down the stretch in the fourth quarter despite Paul beginning the fourth with a flurry of assists and some clutch shots to spark Houston's comeback. The Harden/Paul project is going to take some time, but already there are moments where you see Paul and Harden clicking. If they can figure out a way to sustain that, Houston could become the team to beat in the West. Paul should have no problem improving on his stat line against the Kings on Wednesday, as Sacramento is arguably the weakest team in the NBA.
